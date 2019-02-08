Fusion Connect in $10M customer purchase deal with Lingo Management
Feb. 08, 2019 5:44 PM ETFusion Connect, Inc. (FSNN)FSNNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
- Fusion Connect (NASDAQ:FSNN) has disclosed that its subsidiary Fusion Cloud Services entered into an asset purchase agreement with Lingo Management.
- Lingo agreed to acquire about 3,500 customers and associated assets for $10M. Trailing 12-month revenue of those customers is estimated at $7M.
- In the deal, $9.25M of that $10M was paid on executing the agreement and the remainder will be paid at closing.
- Lingo had been spun off from Birch Communications Holdings just before Fusion Connect acquired Birch in May 2018.