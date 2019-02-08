Fusion Connect in $10M customer purchase deal with Lingo Management

Feb. 08, 2019 5:44 PM ETFusion Connect, Inc. (FSNN)FSNNBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor
  • Fusion Connect (NASDAQ:FSNN) has disclosed that its subsidiary Fusion Cloud Services entered into an asset purchase agreement with Lingo Management.
  • Lingo agreed to acquire about 3,500 customers and associated assets for $10M. Trailing 12-month revenue of those customers is estimated at $7M.
  • In the deal, $9.25M of that $10M was paid on executing the agreement and the remainder will be paid at closing.
  • Lingo had been spun off from Birch Communications Holdings just before Fusion Connect acquired Birch in May 2018.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.