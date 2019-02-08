Newpark Resources +12% after Q4 beat, new Kuwait Oil contract

Feb. 08, 2019 1:01 PM ETNewpark Resources, Inc. (NR)NRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • Newpark Resources (NR +12.7%) surges after edging past Q4 earnings expectations and racking up a 21% Y/Y revenue increase, including a quarterly record $70M in revenues in the Mats and Integrated Services segment.
  • NR says Q4 results benefited from elevated year-end demand from the utility sector; operating margin in the segment improved to 30%.
  • Q4 revenues in the Fluids Systems segment fell 2% Q/Q, driven by the slowdown in Canada and a delay in the start of projects in the deepwater Gulf of Mexico.
  • NR also says it won two new contract awards from Kuwait Oil to provide drilling and completion fluids and related services for a five-year term, valued at ~$165M.
