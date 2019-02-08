U.S. sues Lockheed for alleged nuclear site cleanup kickbacks

  • The U.S. is suing Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT), Lockheed Martin Services and Mission Support Alliance, as well as a LMT executive for alleged false claims and kickbacks on a multibillion-dollar contract to clean up the Hanford, Wash., nuclear site, the Department of Justice announces.
  • The complaint alleges LMT paid more than $1M to Mission Support Alliance execs to help win a $232M subcontract for providing management and technology support at the site during 2010-16 at inflated rates, and lied about the amount of profit included in its billing rates.
  • The 586-square mile Hanford nuclear site is considered the biggest environmental cleanup in U.S. history.
