Honda recalls Ridgeline trucks, Acura models

Honda (NYSE:HMC) is recalling its Ridgeline pickup trucks (2017-2019) due to a fuel pump issue caused by the sulfuric acid in car-wash detergents.

Those detergents could seep from the bed into the fuel feed port, which could eventually result in a crack, the company says. A crack could mean a leak, and a leak could mean a fire.

The company also says Acura will voluntarily recall 4,455 ILX vehicles (2014-2019) to inspect and replace fuel tanks if needed.