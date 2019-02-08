Energy Transfer permits halted by Pennsylvania regulator

Pennsylvania's environmental regulator suspends its review of permit applications and other approvals requested by Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET), saying the company failed to comply with agency orders following an explosion in Beaver County last fall.

The state's Department of Environmental Protection says ET has not stabilized the soil and erosion around its ruptured Revolution pipeline in western Pennsylvania, as it was ordered to do in October, and is thus halting construction permits on the company's pipelines in the state.

The regulator's hold includes its review of 27 approvals for the Mariner East 2 pipeline, which is flowing partially through repurposed pipelines while construction of the full project’s twin pipelines is completed.

The Department of Environmental Protection has issued more than 80 violations and levied nearly $13M in fines against the project so far.

ET's Mariner East 1 pipeline has been shut down since Jan. 21 when a sinkhole exposed the pipeline in Chester County; pipeline safety investigators are reviewing the site’s geology before allowing flows to resume.