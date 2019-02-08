Boeing records $2.31B in losses over three years for KC-46A program

Boeing (NYSE:BA) says it recorded $2.31B in reach-forward losses related to the KC-46A aerial refueling tanker during 2016, 2017 and 2018, according to a new 10-K filing, bringing the total pre-tax cost of the program to $3.6B.

Boeing says it $736M in recorded reach-forward losses on the contract in 2018, reflecting higher estimated costs related to certification, flight testing and change incorporation on aircraft, among other things.

The U.S. Air Force recently accepted the long-delayed first delivery of the KC-46 tanker jet, and the company hopes to begin to reverse a steady stream of financial losses related to the program.