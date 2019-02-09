ShockWave Medical on deck for IPO

Santa Clara, CA-based ShockWave Medical (SWAV) has filed a preliminary prospectus for a $70M IPO.

The medical device firm develops products to treat calcified cardiovascular (CV) disease via the local delivery of sonic pressure waves that it calls intravascular lithotripsy (IVL) which breaks up calcium deposits without harming soft tissue (lithotripsy has been used to treat kidney stones for years). Its lead device, the Shockwave M5 IVL catheter, was CE Mark'd in April 2018 and cleared by the FDA three months later.

2018 Financials ($M): Revenue: 12.3 (+623.5%); Operating Expenses: 53.5 (+64.1%); Net Loss: (41.1) (-34.3%); Cash Flow Ops: (41.5) (-37.0%).