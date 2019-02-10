Diamond Offshore Drilling Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Diamond Offshore Drilling (NYSE:DO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.40 (-700.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $249.13M (-28.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DO has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward.