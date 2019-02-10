Restaurant Brands Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Restaurant Brands (NYSE:QSR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.67 (+1.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+13.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, QSR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward.