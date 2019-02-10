Meredith Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Meredith (NYSE:MDP) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Monday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.29 (+13.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $859.28M (+105.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MDP has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.