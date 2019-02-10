Green Plains Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Green Plains (NASDAQ:GPRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 11th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.51 (-218.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $895.13M (-2.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GPRE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 13% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.