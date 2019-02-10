Motorcar Parts of America Q3 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 10, 2019 5:30 PM ETMotorcar Parts of America, Inc. (MPAA)MPAABy: Mohit Manghnani, SA News Editor
- Motorcar Parts of America (NASDAQ:MPAA) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Monday, February 11th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (+11.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $115.98M (+12.2% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, MPAA has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.