Brighthouse Financial Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Brighthouse Financial (NASDAQ:BHF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.54 (+316.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.04B (+8.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, BHF has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.