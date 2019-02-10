FMC Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

FMC (NYSE:FMC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.48 (+34.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.17B (+19.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FMC has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.