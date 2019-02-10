Compass Minerals Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Compass Minerals (NYSE:CMP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Monday, February 11th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.72 (+3.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $504.74M (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CMP has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.