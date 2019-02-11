Industry consolidation in the TV sector

Looking to become a force in U.S. broadcasting, Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) is nearing a roughly $3B deal to acquire Cox Enterprises' 14 regional TV stations, Reuters reports.

Apollo also has an agreement to acquire Northwest Broadcasting and is a bidder for a portfolio of local TV stations worth about $1B that Nexstar (NASDAQ:NXST) plans to shed following its takeover of Tribune Media (NYSE:TRCO).

The TV industry has been going through a wave of consolidation amid the rise of online streaming and shift of ad dollars to the internet.