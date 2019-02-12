Barrick Gold Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.06 (-72.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.96B (-12.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, GOLD has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 11 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.