Marathon Oil Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (+100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.39B (+0.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MRO has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 9 upward revisions and 14 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 11 downward.