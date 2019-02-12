CBRE Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

CBRE (NYSE:CBRE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (+13.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.96B (+38.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CBRE has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.