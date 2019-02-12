Louisiana-Pacific Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 12, 2019 5:30 PM ETLouisiana-Pacific Corporation (LPX)LPXBy: SA News Team
- Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.26 (-64.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $612.29M (-13.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, LPX has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.