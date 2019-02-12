CenturyLink Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.32 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $5.78B (+8.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CTL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.

