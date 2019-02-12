Kinross Gold Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.00 (-100.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $761.23M (-6.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, KGC has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.