Hyatt Hotels Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.27 (+17.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.15B (-2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, H has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.