Global Payments Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 12, 2019 5:30 PM ETGlobal Payments Inc. (GPN)GPNBy: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.32 (+23.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.04B (+10.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, GPN has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 2 downward.