NetApp Q3 2018 Earnings Preview

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.15 (+8.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.6B (+5.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, NTAP has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward.

