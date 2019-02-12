Antero Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.43 (+30.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.22B (+32.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AR has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 5 downward.