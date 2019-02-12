Pilgrim's Pride Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Pilgrim's Pride (NYSE:PPC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-83.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.62B (-4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PPC has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.