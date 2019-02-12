Copa Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Copa Holdings (NYSE:CPA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.12 (-52.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $662.99M (-1.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.