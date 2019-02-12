Oil States Q4 2018 Earnings Preview
Feb. 12, 2019 5:35 PM ETOil States International, Inc. (OIS)OISBy: Akanksha Bakshi, SA News Editor
- Oil States (NYSE:OIS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.14 (+22.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $260.42M (+41.8% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, OIS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward.