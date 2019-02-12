Boeing delivers 46 jets vs. 39 for Airbus in January

Boeing (BA +1.6% ) says it delivered 46 aircraft in January, two more than a year ago, while European rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSF, OTCPK:EADSY) delivered 39 aircraft in January, up from 27 a year earlier.

Boeing tallied 43 net orders, including 18 for 787 Dreamliner jets as the company ramps up production rate for its wide-body aircraft to 14/month from 12 last year.

"There continues to be some pent-up demand" for the 787, says Jefferies analyst Sheila Kahyaoglu, adding that the order for the longest version of the 787 jets - the 787-10- is "notable given it is the first since June 2017 when Singapore ordered 19 of the variant."

The remaining Boeing orders are for a military version of the best-selling 737 aircraft, the P-8 maritime patrol aircraft, as well as commercial sales to unidentified customers.