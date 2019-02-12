FLIR Systems Q4 Earnings Preview
Feb. 12, 2019 5:30 PM ETTeledyne FLIR, LLC (FLIR)FLIRBy: Vandana Singh, SA News Editor
- FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, before market open.
- The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.60 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $464.98M (-6.0% Y/Y).
- Over the last 2 years, FLIR has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.
- Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.