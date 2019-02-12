Google Cloud getting aggressive, warns boss

Google (GOOG +2.6% )(GOOGL +2.6% ) Cloud boss Thomas Kurian warns that the platform will become more aggressive during his presentation at the Goldman Sachs Technology and Internet Conference.

Full quote: "We are hiring some of the best talent from around the industry to grow our sales organization, and you will see us competing much more aggressively as we go forward."

Kurian, a former Oracle exec who joined Google last fall after Diane Greene's departure, also says Google Cloud will "accelerate the growth even faster than we have to date."

Going forward, Google wants to focus on individual industries like financial services and work more with channel partners. The company is also introducing a Cloud for Life program.