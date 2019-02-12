International Flavors & Fragrances Q4 Earnings Preview

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.30 (-7.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.24B (+45.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IFF has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.