Fossil Q4 Earnings Preview

Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.21 (+80.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $805.17M (-12.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FOSL has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.