Williams Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Williams (NYSE:WMB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.23 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.31B (+3.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WMB has beaten EPS estimates 13% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.