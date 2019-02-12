Chevron CEO wants to stay in Venezuela while working with U.S. on sanctions

Chevron (CVX +1.4% ) CEO Mike Wirth says the company intends to stay in Venezuela and work closely with the U.S. despite the country's spiraling economic crisis.

Sanctions issued last month by the Trump administration mean U.S. companies cannot deal with any arm of the Venezuelan government or entities controlled by Pres. Maduro, whom it considers illegitimate, but CVX and some U.S. oilfield service companies including Schlumberger (SLB +2.2% ) have been granted a license until July 27 on their operations within the country.

CVX is a joint venture partner with state-run PDVSA in Venezuela's second-largest upgrader, and a CVX withdrawal potentially could hand the venture to Maduro, which Wirth says would go against the spirit of U.S. sanctions.