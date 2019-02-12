IPG Photonics rallies 8.4% off Q4 profit miss

  • After premarket declines following dim guidance in its Q4 earnings, IPG Photonics (IPGP +8.4%) jumped out of the market open and has pulled off its biggest rally in six months.
  • That could be due to investor positivity from the fact that Q4 revenues didn't fall as much as expected, clearing Street analysts' bar by 5% after North American sales rose 32% to help offset a 19% decline in China.
  • And management said "There has been a modest pickup in order activity since late December, and we are more encouraged by the overall demand environment than we were three months ago."
  • Meanwhile, DA Davidson's Tom Diffely tells Bloomberg that investors think the bottom is in. "Bad news is good news" for a trough quarter, and consensus estimates that are already dropping may be the last trims after a few quarters of negative revisions, he says.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.