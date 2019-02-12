IPG Photonics rallies 8.4% off Q4 profit miss
- After premarket declines following dim guidance in its Q4 earnings, IPG Photonics (IPGP +8.4%) jumped out of the market open and has pulled off its biggest rally in six months.
- That could be due to investor positivity from the fact that Q4 revenues didn't fall as much as expected, clearing Street analysts' bar by 5% after North American sales rose 32% to help offset a 19% decline in China.
- And management said "There has been a modest pickup in order activity since late December, and we are more encouraged by the overall demand environment than we were three months ago."
- Meanwhile, DA Davidson's Tom Diffely tells Bloomberg that investors think the bottom is in. "Bad news is good news" for a trough quarter, and consensus estimates that are already dropping may be the last trims after a few quarters of negative revisions, he says.