Goldcorp downgraded at UBS as no competing takeover bid expected
Feb. 12, 2019 2:46 PM ETNewmont Corporation (NEM), GOLDNEM, GOLDBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Goldcorp (GG -0.2%) is downgraded to Neutral from Buy with an $11 price target, trimmed from $12, at UBS, which says the shares are not trading far off Newmont Mining's (NEM +0.1%) proposed takeover price, an indication that the market believes the deal will happen.
- UBS analyst Cleve Rueckert thinks it is unlikely that another suitor is out there for GG, since it and NEM already are such major players in the gold mining industry; he believes Barrick Gold (GOLD -0.2%) would not be interested in making a competing bid given its focus on integrating Randgold.
- Rueckert also sees no other rivals swooping in, noting that "on earnings calls and at investor presentations, diversified large cap miners have expressed interest in growing base metal production (copper/nickel), but not gold."
- GG also forecast lower 2019 production than Rueckert expected, making it a prudent time to move to the sidelines.