Publishers balk at Apple news service terms - WSJ

Publishers are resisting Apple's (AAPL +0.7% ) subscription news service and the tech giant's plan to keep about 50% of subscription revenue, according to WSJ sources.

Apple also likely won't share subscriber data with the publishers.

The "Netflix for news" product is expected to launch later this year as a paid product within the Apple News app. Apple could charge around $10 per month for users to access unlimited content from participating publishers.

The half of the subscription revenue Apple doesn't take would go into a pool to be divided between publishers according to the amount of time users engage with their content.

Talks are ongoing, but right now sources say The Washington Post and New York Times haven't agreed to the terms. WSJ says it has concerns, but recently had productive talks with Apple.