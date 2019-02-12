California governor proposes data dividend

In his State of the State address, California Governor Gavin Newsom announces he has asked his team to develop a data dividend for residents' personal data.

Full quote: "I applaud this legislature for passing the first-in-the-nation digital privacy law last year. But California's consumers should also be able to share in the wealth that is created from their data. And so I’ve asked my team to develop a proposal for a new data dividend for Californians, because we recognize that your data has value and it belongs to you."

The mentioned digital privacy law passed last summer gave consumers in the state more insight and control over the use of their personal data. Customers have the right to tell businesses to delete their data or not to share or sell the data.