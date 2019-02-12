Petrobras upgraded to Buy at UBS on confidence in new CEO
Feb. 12, 2019 3:24 PM ETPetróleo Brasileiro S.A. - Petrobras (PBR)PBRBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor5 Comments
- Petrobras (PBR +4.8%) pops as much as 5% after UBS upgrades shares to Buy from Neutral, highlighting a favorable view of the leadership of CEO Roberto Castello Branco.
- UBS believes the new CEO brings a new mindset which will help give the company a greater chance of achieving the two main pillars of its investment case - production growth and deleveraging.
- If PBR divests more assets more quickly than anticipated, it could bring its net debt to EBITDA ratio below 1.5X, potentially "unlocking significant equity value," writes UBS analyst Luis Carvalho.