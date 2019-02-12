Zayo still on decline; Sachem Head presses for sale
Feb. 12, 2019 3:25 PM ETBX, ZAYOBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments
- Zayo Group (ZAYO -0.5%) is moving lower for what would be the seventh straight session, amid ongoing concerns about a process to sell the company.
- Shares were down significantly yesterday after a CTFN report suggested that the latest private-equity bid for the company came in lower than previous -- at about $30/share.
- Zayo's currently sitting at $25.38 and has rejected the $6B-plus offer from a consortium led by Blackstone (NYSE:BX) -- what would be one of the largest leveraged buyouts of the year.
- Meanwhile, activist Sachem Head has urged Zayo CEO Dan Caruso to sell the company. The firm, previously part of Bill Ackman's Pershing Square, holds 2% of Zayo.