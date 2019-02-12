Citi's investing in future, on path to ROTCE target: CFO Gerspach

"We've cleared a path to being able to invest in our future; we've cleared a path so that we can invest in client relationships, product capabilities, talent, and most importantly, technology," says Citigroup (C +2.1% ) CFO John Gerspach at the Credit Suisse Financial Services Forum in San Francisco.

But conditions, and competitors, don't keep still.

"We know that bar keeps getting higher. There's still a material difference between our target and where our peers are now," he added.

That said, he believes Citi is "on the right path to delivering the kind of returns our investors expect and deserve."

His comments come about two weeks before he retires and turns the CFO role over to Mark Mason, who addressed the bank's return on tangible common equity targets.

"We're keenly focused on this 12% ROTCE target and the path to 13.5%+," Mason said. For 2018, ROTCE was just under 11%.

As for the economic environment, client activity is healthy, he said. "We still see good underlying fundamentals that are somewhat disconnected from the market fears that we hear about."

From a market point of view, "we haven't seen a full recovery" of client activity yet, as some business was disrupted by the partial government shutdown in January.

"We hope to see more activity in debt issuances and underwriting, and M&A pipeline," Mason said.

