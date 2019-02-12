T-Mobile CEO: We don't and won't use Huawei or ZTE gear
Feb. 12, 2019 3:43 PM ETZTCOY, TMUSBy: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor19 Comments
- As T-Mobile (TMUS +1.7%) CEO John Legere prepares for his day in Congress tomorrow, he plans to testify that the company resulting from a planned merger with Sprint (S +2.9%) won't use gear from China's Huawei or ZTE (OTCPK:ZTCOY +2.4%), two companies buffeted by U.S. security flak.
- “We do not use Huawei or ZTE network equipment in any area of our network. Period," Legere's prepared testimony reads, according to Bloomberg. "And we will never use it in our 5G network."
- Legere and Sprint's Marcelo Claure are set to appear before the House Communications Subcommittee tomorrow, and then both head to the House Judiciary Antitrust Subcommittee on Thursday.