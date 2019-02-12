Livent's China caution clouds lithium industry outlook

Lithium producers Albemarle (ALB -0.6% ), SQM (SQM -1.7% ) and Orocobre (OTCPK:OROCF -1.8% ) are lower after Livent (LTHM -4.2% ) reports disappointing quarterly results and forecasts a drop in Chinese lithium sales for the year because of uncertainty about the country’s electric vehicle subsidies.

"The Chinese consumers of lithium overextended themselves in 2018, built more inventory than they were comfortable with and had a harder time accessing credit," says LTHM CEO Paul Graves, who sees Chinese sales dropping below 20% of the company's total revenue in 2019 from 25% last year.

LTHM forecasts total 2019 lithium carbonate equivalent production of 22K-23K metric tons, which would be only a small increase from last year despite rising electric vehicle sales globally.

Graves, who became CEO last year when Livent was spun off from FMC Corp., said Chinese customers had provided verbal commitments on price and volume late last year but backed away when the company went to sign the contracts, unwilling to sign deals for either one year or longer-term unless the price was lowered.