Ironwood Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:IRWD) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 13th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.18 (-28.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $92.7M (-1.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, IRWD has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 3 downward.