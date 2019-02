The number of auto loans that are at least 90 days late surpassed 7M at the end of last year, the highest amount in the 19 years that the Federal Reserve Bank of New York has been keeping track.

The Q4 delinquency rate for auto loans rose to 2.36% of total debt, its highest level since 2012, according to the report.

Meanwhile, there were $144B in newly originated auto loans in Q4, totaling a record of $584B in 2018.

