Las Vegas results lift Red Rock Resorts

Red Rock Resorts (NYSE:RRR) reports a 8% jump in Q4 revenue as an increase in Las Vegas operations was only partially offset by a decrease in Native American management fees due to the expiration of the Gun Lake management agreement.

Adjusted EBITDA was up 10% tp $135M during the quarter.

The company says The Palms redevelopment project remains on schedule and the budget remains unchanged with the remaining components of phase two expected to be complete in Q2 and phase three expected to be complete in Q3.

