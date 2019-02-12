California governor announces 'strike team' for PG&E strategy

California Gov. Newsom says he has formed a “strike team” in the wake of PG&E’s (NYSE:PCG) bankruptcy that will come up with a comprehensive strategy for the utility within 60 days.

The state has hired bankruptcy attorneys and financial advisers to help develop the plan and ensure that wildfire victims get justice and ratepayers and employees are protected, the governor said during his state of the state address today in Sacramento.

Newsom noted that “the problems we face are far greater than PG&E” and cited climate change as well as recent credit downgrades of Southern California Edison (NYSE:EIX) and Sempra Energy's (NYSE:SRE) San Diego Gas & Electric amid concerns about their exposure to potential fire claims.