Akamai +2% on Q4 beats, MUFG JV

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) gains 2% after Q4 beats with 8% Y/Y revenue growth.

Revenue breakdown: Web Division, $385.3M (consensus: $385.1M); Media and Carrier Division, $328.1M (consensus: $318.6M).

Product revenue breakdown: Cloud Security Solutions, $184.8M (consensus: $180M); CDN and Other Solutions, $528.6M (consensus: $523M).

CFO change: SVP of Finance Ed McGowan will succeed the retiring Jim Benson as CFO, effective March 1.

Partnership expansion: AKAM and MUFG (NYSE:MUFG) will form a joint venture called the Global Open Network that will offer a new blockchain-based online payment network.

